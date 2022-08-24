Non-fatal strangulation: Spalding man jailed for 34 months
A man who admitted throttling a woman he met on a dating site has become one of the first people in the country to be jailed under a new law.
Benjamin Flatters was jailed for 34 months at Lincoln Crown Court on a charge of non-fatal strangulation.
The law was introduced in June to protect victims of domestic abuse.
The judge, who described Flatters, 32, as a "dangerous person", said he must also serve a further 12 months on extended licence after his release.
Phil Howes, for the prosecution, told the court the pair had met on the dating site Tinder six weeks prior to the attack on June 23.
During the incident at the woman's Spalding home, Flatters had put his hands on her throat at the top of the stairs and pressed his face against hers.
He then continued the attack in a bedroom and threw his victim's phone and damaged her glasses, the prosecutor said.
The court also heard that Flatters had told the woman about having previously served time in prison.
'Terrifying to endure'
The offence of non-fatal strangulation was introduced nationally on 7 June.
Lincolnshire Police said it was the county's first case brought under the new legislation, which it described as "potentially life-changing".
Det Insp Richard Nethercott said: "It's a form of abuse that we sadly sometimes see in a domestic setting, where a perpetrator will use it to intimidate and control their victim.
"It's terrifying to endure and incredibly dangerous," he said.
"The new legislation is an important step forwards in tackling violence against women and girls."
CCTV footage from outside the home showed Flatters shouting that he would be sent back, and making a threat to burn down her house.
The court heard the woman suffered flashbacks about "being strangled in her own bedroom".
Flatters, of Dorchester Road, Spalding, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, threatening to set the woman's home on fire, and criminal damage to her glasses and mobile phone.
The court also heard Flatters had a number of previous convictions.
In 2018, he injured two innocent women when he lost his temper during an argument with his then girlfriend and threw a glass across a busy nightclub in Boston.
Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told him his behaviour marked an escalation of his conduct towards other women, and she had concluded he was a "dangerous person."
A 10-year restraining order was also made to prevent Flatters contacting his victim.
