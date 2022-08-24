Lincoln: City river body find prompts investigation
Police have launched an investigation after a body was recovered from the River Witham in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the Waterside North area at about 08:30 BST after reports of a body in the water.
Officers said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and inquires were continuing to establish the person's identity.
Waterside North and South remain closed, a spokesperson added.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
