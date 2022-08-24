Heckington Fen: Final days for views on large solar farm
Residents have a final week to have their say on proposals for a large solar farm in Lincolnshire.
The Heckington Fen solar farm, between Sleaford and Boston, would generate enough electricity to power 100,000 homes, according to Ecotricity.
The energy company will submit its final plans in early 2023, with the government having the final say due to the scale of the project.
Its online public consultation is due to close on 1 September.
The site of the proposed solar farm was originally approved for a wind turbine scheme, but concerns were raised by the Ministry of Defence about the impact on radar.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ecotricity claims the solar farm near the A17 would generate about three times more energy than the original wind turbine project.
Under the plans, the solar panels would be in place for approximately 30 to 40 years.
Laura White, a project manager for Ecotricity, thanked all those who had already taken part in the consultation.
"Following the summer harvest we will be carrying out archaeological surveys, with the findings forming part of our environmental impact assessment," she said.
