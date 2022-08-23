University of Lincoln: Security plan to protect research
A university wants to tighten security at its food and agriculture campus to protect its "world-leading research".
The University of Lincoln has applied to West Lindsey District Council for planning permission to add gates at its Riseholme campus, north of Lincoln.
The campus includes parkland and a farm with livestock, and is home to the Lincoln Institute of Agri-Food Technology and Lincoln Agri-Robotics.
The university said gates would prevent its roads being used as a cut-through.
It said in its application: "Operational research is carried out 24 hours a day and seven days a week, including the testing of robotic equipment.
"To maintain appropriate safeguarding measures, the university have identified a need to provide additional security arrangements to control access onto the campus.
"The increased security would also benefit the protection of heritage assets."
It added that the reduced number of vehicles would also make it safer for pedestrians.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the designs would mimic existing gates already in the park.
