Lincoln: Boy, 13, injured in hit-and-run collision

Junction of Sincil Bank and Portland StreetGoogle
The boy was hit by a car whose driver failed to stop in the Sincil Bank area of the city, police say

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage cyclist was hit by a car in Lincoln, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the Sincil Bank area of the city at about 15:30 BST on Monday.

The car was driven away from the scene after colliding with a 13-year-old boy on his bike, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers said the boy's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and have appealed for help to locate a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Part of the number on the car's registration plate was CV55 and the vehicle was believed to have significant front-end damage, they added.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics