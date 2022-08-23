Lincoln: Boy, 13, injured in hit-and-run collision
A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage cyclist was hit by a car in Lincoln, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the Sincil Bank area of the city at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
The car was driven away from the scene after colliding with a 13-year-old boy on his bike, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said the boy's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and have appealed for help to locate a blue Vauxhall Astra.
Part of the number on the car's registration plate was CV55 and the vehicle was believed to have significant front-end damage, they added.
