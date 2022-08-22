Lincoln City: Female referee subjected to misogynistic abuse
A football club has launched an investigation after a female referee was subjected to misogynistic abuse.
It came during Peterborough United's 4-0 victory over Lincoln City in Saturday's League One clash.
Lincoln City's chief executive Liam Scully said match official Rebecca Welch was subjected to abuse from "a small number of our 'fans'".
He said the abuse reflected "poorly on our sport as a whole, and specifically our football club".
Mr Scully praised the vast majority of the 1,633 Lincoln fans who travelled to Cambridgeshire for the game.
"To have such vocal and unconditional support was a true reminder of what this football club is about and what we represent," he said.
Apology to fans
However, he said the club "must also reflect on the misogynistic abuse" towards the match official.
"We risk years and years of hard work which has been undertaken by so many being undone in less than a blink of an eye," he said.
The club "prides itself on our inclusivity" and would not hesitate to "take action" against the perpetrators, he added.
"To those of you who were impacted at the weekend, I wish to offer our apologies and reiterate our commitment to finding those responsible."
Gender 'completely irrelevant'
City fan Sam Wray, who was at the game, said some people on social media claimed the abuse was banter, and what you would expect to happen at a football match.
However, Mr Wray said while it was fair for fans to question a referee's performance, it was "completely irrelevant" to comment on their gender, race or faith.
He said England beating Germany to win a first major women's trophy had encouraged more girls and women to watch and play the game, or referee it.
"If that was their first away game on Saturday and they had to sit and listen to some of the comments I heard it's just going to put them off," he added.
This incident came as Lincoln City Women opened their season by playing a home in front of more than 1,000 fans against Doncaster Rovers Belles.
"Seeing a women's team run out in the red and white stripes at the LNER Stadium was one of the proudest moments I've had as chief executive of this great club," added Mr Scully.
