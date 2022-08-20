Skegness PC's 'risked their lives' to save woman from sea
Two police officers have been praised for their bravery after rescuing a woman from the sea in Skegness.
PC's Laura Kaciulyte and Kirsty Wright were called to the Tower Esplanade just before 02:00 BST to try and find the woman.
They both ran into the water and pulled her back to shore.
Det Supt Liz Rogers, from Lincolnshire Police, said she was "extremely proud" of the officers who "put their own lives at risk to save others".
The force said the woman was "safe and well".
Det Supt Rogers added: "If it wasn't for their quick response and actions, there could have been a different outcome."
Callum Jarvis, duty commander with HM Coastguard said: "We're very thankful that we work with and alongside people who like us, are ready to help and rescue those who get into difficulty.
"This is a reminder of just how merciless the sea can be even if you're an experienced swimmer. Be wary of currents and tides even in seas you think you know well."
Earlier this month, a teenager died after going in to the sea in Skegness.
His body was recovered from the water after a five-hour search by the police and coastguard.
