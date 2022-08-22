Lincoln: Council plans new woodland area with 6,000 trees
Plans to plant up to 6,000 trees in Lincoln in a bid to help mitigate the effects of climate change will be considered later.
The council intends to convert land between Simon's Hill allotments and the River Whitham into woodland and woodland glades.
The land, which the authority owns, has been used for animal grazing.
If approved, the council said the first trees could be planted before the end of the year.
About 300 councils across the UK, including Lincoln, have declared a "climate emergency", and are taking action to reduce its impact.
Councillor Bob Bushell, portfolio holder for addressing the challenge of climate change, said the new woodland area would "add to both the quantity and quality of biodiversity" in the city.
"We want to make this a truly city-wide effort, and so hope to welcome anyone who wants to help to get involved, be that individuals, small groups or even corporate bodies," he said.
If approved, the site would not be fully open to the public, but a perimeter path would be created for dog walkers and nature enthusiasts, the authority said.
