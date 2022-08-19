Lincoln: Man in court on attempted murder charge after woman stabbed
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was badly injured in a stabbing in Lincoln.
The woman was found to have stab wounds to her back, chest and arm after police were called to the property in George Boole Drive on Wednesday.
Salim Ahmed Alim, 39, of George Boole Drive, was remanded in custody by magistrates on Thursday to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 September.
The woman, aged in her 40s, is in a serious condition in hospital.
