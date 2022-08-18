A52 in Lincolnshire closed after multi-vehicle crash
- Published
The A52 has been closed in both directions in Lincolnshire because of a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways has said.
A 13-mile (21km) stretch between the A46 at Saxondale and the A1 at Grantham has been shut while emergency services deal with the crash.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene at about 15:10 BST. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is not known when the road will reopen and a diversion is in place.
UPDATE!— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 18, 2022
The road closures will extend to the #A52 from Grantham (A1) to Saxondale (A46) in both directions.
We are anticipating severe delays so please avoid the area.
Incident 253 of 18 August@HighwaysEMIDS https://t.co/YnMxcaz6yI
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.