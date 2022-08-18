Lincoln: Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed
A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was badly injured in a stabbing in Lincoln.
The woman was found to have stab wounds to her back, chest and arm after police were called to the property in George Boole Drive on Wednesday.
The victim, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she remained in a serious condition, police said.
Salim Ahmed Alim, of George Boole Drive, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
