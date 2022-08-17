Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Lincoln
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Lincoln.
The woman was found to have stab wounds to her back, chest and arm after police were called to the property in George Boole Drive at 04:10 BST.
The victim, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Lincolnshire Police said it was thought to be an "isolated" attack and were not looking for anyone else.
The force said officers remained on scene and appealed for anyone with information to get contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.