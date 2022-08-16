Market Rasen: Houses flooded after heavy rain hits Lincolnshire
- Published
Homes have been flooded in a town in Lincolnshire after heavy rain led to flash flooding.
Residents in Market Rasen have been putting sandbags outside their homes as firefighters tried to pump water away from the properties.
Councillor Stephen Bunney said some people on Oxford Street had been advised to move out.
He added that he was "extremely grateful to the emergency services" for their work.
"The main road is still flooded and not passable and it's being pumped out at the moment," he said.
"There is one area on Oxford Street where the police did advise people to move out.
"One or two people have been displaced," he added.
Julie Lambie, who spoke to the BBC at a builders' merchants as she collected sandbags for her neighbours, said it had been "horrendous".
"Apparently it's forecast like this for a long time. We've got a fire engine on our road pumping water out of homes."
She said drains had been unable to cope with the deluge.
Market Rasen Town Council asked drivers to "slow down through the town for your own safety and to prevent the flooding of houses".
Meanwhile, Grimsby Town's game against Carlisle United was abandoned following a flooded pitch.
🛑 The match officials have brought an end to proceedings this evening, as the fixture has been ABANDONED.— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) August 16, 2022
Further information relating to tickets, Mariners TV passes and a rearranged date will be published once confirmed.
Please retain your tickets! #GTFC
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.