Market Rasen: Clean-up begins after homes flooded
- Published
A clean-up operation is under way after "waist-high" water flooded homes and streets in a Lincolnshire town.
The exact number of properties affected in Market Rasen is not known as authorities are yet to assess the damage.
However, Councillor Stephen Bunney said he had spoken with "at least six residents" on Wednesday who had water enter their homes.
He confirmed the water had receded, with only "a few puddles" remaining.
Mr Bunney said flooding was mainly the result of "cars driving up and down streets, which caused waves" and that in places, water levels were "waist-high".
Two properties were evacuated and firefighters are "very busy" pumping water out of several properties, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Torrential rain passed over the town at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, which Mr Bunney described as "pretty bad" by 18:00.
He said he expected council teams to arrive shortly to assess the damage.
Meanwhile, flooding has closed several roads in Lincolnshire, with Gainsborough Road shut between George Street and the A46. Linwood Road is also affected between Queen Street and Beechers Way.
Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, Co-op staff in Louth have been mopping up water that entered the store, while in South Yorkshire flash flooding has damaged roads in Sheffield.
Emergency repairs had to be made to the junction between Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road after water caused the road surface to burst open. There is also damage at Springfield Road, close to the junction with Grove Road.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received more than 100 flood-related calls in Market Rasen, Louth, Spalding, Pinchbeck and Boston.
