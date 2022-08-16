Louth crash: Family pay tribute to woman, 19, killed on A631
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a car crash near Louth have said she was a "beautiful girl with a beautiful mind".
Grace Wheatley, 19, from Cleethorpes, died when the grey Toyota Aygo she was a passenger in collided with a silver Mazda on the A631 near South Elkington on 9 August.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Toyota were injured in the crash.
Her family said: "Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are."
In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police they said: "We feel lucky for the time we got to spend with you on this earth; nothing will replace the hole you've left.
"You truly will be in our hearts and minds for every moment of our lives.
"We're so proud of the unique, caring, loving, funny young woman you became.
"A beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul."
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the collision, police said.
