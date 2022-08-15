Lincoln A46: Woodland fire leads to bypass closure
Part of the A46 in Lincoln has been closed because of a woodland fire blowing smoke across the carriageway.
The road is shut southbound between Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout, Lincolnshire Police said. The northbound-side reopened earlier.
Four crews were sent from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to a wooded area off Burton Road just after 15:00 BST.
People living on Queen Elizabeth's Road, in the Ermine area, are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
We’re at a fire in a wooded area off Burton Road/A46 in Lincoln. We have received lots of calls about it since 15.06! 4 crews attending from @LincolnNorthFRS @LincolnSfire and @GainsboroughFRS— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 15, 2022
