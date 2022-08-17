Skegness: Photographs mark 15th anniversary of seafront blaze

Skegness fireJohn Byford
The huge fire ripped through buildings on the seafront in Skegness

Fifteen years ago, a huge fire ripped through buildings on the seafront in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

More than 120 firefighters fought to contain the blaze on the town's Grand Parade, on 17 August 2007.

Photographer John Byford, who captured images of "that disastrous night", said it was "still embedded in people's minds", 15 years on.

To mark the anniversary, Mr Byford has shared his collection of photographs, some of which were previously unseen.

John Byford
At its height, more than 120 firefighters fought to contain the blaze
John Byford
It could be seen more than 20 miles out to sea
John Byford
An amusement arcade, bars, clubs restaurants and the old Parade Hotel were destroyed in the fire
John Byford
Crews worked througout the night to bring the fire under control
John Byford
Such was its enormity, 15 years on people still talk about the fire as if it were yesterday, Mr Byford said

Mr Byford said the fire came after a "very wet" July, which had already impacted on tourism in the area.

"So, when the sun finally came out and fire struck, the magnitude of the blaze had a major impact on the town," he said.

"The fire may now be a memory, but its impact both socially and historically will be with us for many years to come," he added.

John Byford
National and regional news crews reported on the fire
John Byford
One resident at the time told the BBC it looked like a bomb had hit the area
John Byford
The fire revealed parts of the original Victorian structure, which had been covered up by facades
John Byford
The fire-hit buildings had to be demolished

