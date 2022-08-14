Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness.
The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force said the incident was one of 10 calls about missing children it received in just two hours, adding its thoughts were with the boy's family.
⚠️In the past 2 hours we have received approximately 10 different calls regarding missing children in the #Skegness area on either the arcades, beaches or in the water.— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) August 13, 2022
This has prompted the deployment of many officers, a drone unit, coastguard helicopter and crews. ^KJ
Supt Lee Pache said: "All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well."
The search was carried out by two RNLI lifeboats from Skegness and Mablethorpe, the HMS Helicopter from Humber and Sutton Bridge, Skegness and Wrangle coastguard rescue teams, along with Lincolnshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews.
