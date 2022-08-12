Lilia Valutyte: Family release new images of Boston stabbing victim
- Published
The family of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire say she "always tried to have fun".
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, in Boston, on 28 July.
In a series of new images released by her family the Boston Pioneers Academy pupil is seen on days out, playing at home and hugging her sister, Liepa, at a dance competition.
Her family are also fundraising for a statue of her as a permanent memorial.
Her mother, Lina, said they hoped it would be placed in Boston town centre, close to the street where she lost her life.
"Lilia was grown in that street, every week she spent down there playing, and it happened next to the window," she said.
"The memorial is a way for her to still be there, and we're now fundraising to get it."
Lilia was born at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and lived in the town for most of her life, the family said.
Lilia's stepfather Aurelijus described her as "cheeky".
"Quiet in one way and then other ways she wasn't. She always tried to make fun."
A family friend has set up a fundraising page to raise cash towards the cost of a statue and it is hoped it will take the form of an angel with Lilia's face, or her full likeness.
Boston Borough Council has previously said it would be happy to advise the family on the options for a public memorial.
"She was just a normal child, one day she's happy and another she isn't, one day she wants to eat pancakes and another she doesn't - the usual things," Lina added.
"She loved to dance, travel and try new things, and annoy her sister.
"She wanted to go to Italy, so we will probably go anyway next year."
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with Lilia's murder and is next due to appear in court on 19 September.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.