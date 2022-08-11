Coningsby BBMF Spitfire pilot gets top award for averting tragedy
- Published
A Spitfire pilot from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has received a top air safety award for averting a tragedy after a malfunction over Lincolnshire.
Flt Lt Andy Preece MBE used his deep knowledge of the fighter to safely land the "priceless" fighter, the RAF said.
He had spotted a problem with the brakes on approach to RAF Coningsby.
The Green Endorsement, the highest flight safety accolade, cites Flt Lt Preece's "impeccable airmanship".
Flt Lt Preece was forced to land with a locked main wheel, which created significant risk to both pilot and aircraft, especially as Spitfires are "notoriously challenging" to land, the RAF said.
It added that the pilot's skill during the 11 May incident had kept ground crew and the aircraft safe.
Commanders explained Flt Lt Preece had requested waiting fire crews to be re-positioned moments before landing.
This request had "almost certainly saved lives," they said, because the aircraft "came to a halt precisely where one vehicle had previously been waiting".
According to Flt Lt Preece's profile on the BBMF website, he has been a member of the team for six years. He has more than 4,000 hours on 13 aircraft types, including the Tornado GR1, Hawk and Harrier GR7.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
The BBMF started out as the RAF Historic Aircraft Flight, which formed on 11 July 1957 at at RAF Biggin Hill in Kent.
In 1969, it officially became known by its current name.
The BBMF's mission is honour those involved in the Battle of Britain, performing public displays across the UK.
The Spitfire involved in the incident in May is one of six flown by BBMF pilots, as well as two Hurricanes, a C47 Dakota, two Chipmunk aircraft and one of only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.
Today, the BBMF - crewed by service personnel and funded by the Ministry of Defence - is based at RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon base in Lincolnshire.
At the time of the incident, the RAF said the historic plane was "brought swiftly to a halt on the grass".
The only damage was to the Spitfire's right tyre. The aircraft was soon back in the air entertaining crowds, the RAF confirmed.
