Skegness Fairy Dell paddling pool set to reopen after fire
- Published
An outdoor paddling pool which has entertained families for decades is set to reopen a week after it was closed due to a fire.
The Fairy Dell in Skegness, dating back to the 1920s, was shut after the blaze inside a power substation on Sunday.
The pool was forced to stay closed as there was no power to operate the water system and the attraction's fountains.
East Lindsey District Council said a generator was in place and it hoped to reopen the pool on Saturday.
A council spokesperson said there was "some testing to be done and filtration of the site before the facility can reopen".
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the council said, with no-one injured in the blaze.
