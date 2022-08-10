Spalding: CCTV image released after man stabbed
- Published
Detectives are trying to find a man they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Spalding.
A man in his late teens was taken to hospital with a stab wound after being injured near Spalding Bowl on Winsover Road at 20:45 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said they believe a man seen on CCTV in the area may have information which could help their investigation.
Det Insp Vickie Ward said: "We are at an early stage in the investigation and I appeal to anyone who recognises the person in the image, or has information that will assist our investigation to get in touch."
Officers believe there was a group of teenagers in the area at the time the man was injured and have also appealed for them to come forward.
