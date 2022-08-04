Lilia Valutyte: Stabbed girl, 9, died of chest wound - inquest
A nine-year-old girl died after being stabbed in the chest while playing in the street, an inquest has heard.
Lilia Valutyte was found outside an embroidery shop in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.
Acting senior coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Smith, opened and adjourned the inquest into her death until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has previously appeared in court charged with Lilia's murder.
He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear in court on 19 September.
Lincolnshire Coroner's Court heard that the schoolgirl's death was confirmed at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.
Lilia was formally identified by her stepfather, the court was told.
