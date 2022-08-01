Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
- Published
A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday afternoon, having earlier appeared at the city's magistrates' court.
Mr Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was remanded in custody.
A plea and trial preparation hearing has been set for 19 September.
Lilia had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before her death.
A toy pram was also left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes were left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
A service of reflection and prayer was held at St Botolph's Church.
Reverend Jane Robertson said the service gave people an opportunity to gather and "pray for the family".
"Over the last few days there have been so many people coming into the church and lighting candles and talking to us and expressing a variety of emotions," she added.
Lincolnshire Police said two people who were arrested on Friday had since been released with no further action.
