Lillia Valutyte: Drains and gardens searched as police quiz suspect
- Published
Police have been searching drains and back gardens near where a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed as a suspect continues to be held for her murder.
Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Boston on Saturday after police issued images of a man they wanted to trace.
A house opposite Boston Central Park remains cordoned off as forensic teams worked inside.
Lillia had reportedly been playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister on the street and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to locals.
Lincolnshire Police said they would maintain a "significant presence" in the town while the investigation continued and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The force also said two people who were arrested earlier in the week had since been released with no further action.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes continue to be left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
A service of reflection and prayer has been held at St Botolph's Church to allow the community to come together.
Reverend Jane Robertson said it gave people an opportunity to gather and "pray for the family".
"Over the last few days there have been so many people coming into the church and lighting candles and talking to us and expressing a variety of emotions."
