Lilia Valutyte: Suspect photo released after girl, 9, stabbed
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the man but "immediately call 999".
Two people previously arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.
Chief Supt Martyn Parker said: "These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I'd urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.
"This is a particularly tragic case and I'd like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation."
He added: "We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force or provide details via its major incident portal.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes have been left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
People have also been gathering at a local church to light candles.
Reverend Jane Robertson said the community was coming to St Botolph's Church to reflect on what had happened.
Father-of-five Mark Gostelow said he wanted to light a candle for Lilia's life.
"It's horrific, I've got children myself so it hits home with me," he said.
Jerena Tyler, who also visited the church to pay her respects, said: "It breaks your heart because you're thinking all of her nine-year-old life has been wiped away in one night."
