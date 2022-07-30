Lilia Valutyte: Suspect photo released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday.
Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker urged people not to approach the man but "immediately call 999."
Two people previously arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.