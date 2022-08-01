Spalding: Pigeon feeding could result in a fine
Feeding pigeons in a town centre could soon land people with a £75 fine.
South Holland District Council is trying to deter the birds to reduce fouling in Spalding town centre.
A pest control company's hawk had previously been used to scare pigeons away in a humane way.
The council is now considering bringing in a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to stop people feeding the birds.
A council spokesperson said: "We are currently considering additional measures that will improve and maintain the local environment for the district as a whole including Spalding town centre.
"One such area under consideration is using PSPOs to deal with problems associated with feeding pigeons in the town centre and public consultation is a required part of the process".
There are already signs in the town centre warning against feeding the birds.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service South Holland District Council's website lists fines for breaching PSPOs as £75, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within seven days.
The maximum penalty if it goes to court is £1000.
Independent councillor Angela Newton, who is in favour of the proposal, said: "I would certainly support fines being introduced, as people feeding pigeons only exacerbates the problem.
"There does seem to be less pigeons in the town centre since the hawk has been here, so hopefully they have moved somewhere else."
Conservative councillor Rodney Grocock, the portfolio holder for assets and planning, told a full council meeting that the hawk trial had successfully reduced the number of pigeons in Hall Place and Market Place.
When asked whether the bird of prey would be brought back in future, he said he would ask residents if they wanted to bring it back.
