Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, killed in Boston stab attack named by police
- Published
A nine-year-old girl who died after being stabbed in a Lincolnshire street has been named by police.
Lilia Valutyte was found on Thursday at 18:20 BST with what officers believe was a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston, said Lincolnshire Police.
A murder inquiry began and on Friday the force said two people had been arrested in connection with her death.
Ch Supt Kate Anderson said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia's family and friends".
The officer said those who wished to leave flowers and tributes could lay them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.
She said she was only able to imagine "the grief and pain" Lilia's family were going through.
"This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we're doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family."
Lilia's family were being supported by specially-trained officers at this "very difficult time", she added.
At the scene: Jessica Lane, reporter, BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Boston is shocked and saddened about this. Everyone here is telling me their thoughts are with Lilia's family.
All day people have come to leave flowers - even those who didn't know her. They just want to pay tribute.
Flags on council buildings are to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect, while and police and politicians are urging people to refrain from commenting on social media.
In a close-knit community and a small town, people knew who Lilia was before police gave out her name and are sure now to rally around her family even more.
Earlier, members of the public were invited to light candles at the nearby church.
Reverend Jane Robertson, from St. Botolph's Church, known as Boston Stump, said she was "devastated" by the news.
"[It] really affects everyone in the community," she said.
Paul Skinner, leader of Boston Borough Council, said the town was "united in mourning".
He said the flag at the council's offices would be flown at half-mast as a sign of respect.
