Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, killed in Boston stab attack named by police
- Published
A nine-year-old girl who died after being stabbed in a Lincolnshire street has been named by police.
Lilia Valutyte was found on Thursday at 18:20 BST with what officers believe was a stab wound on Fountains Lane in Boston.
A murder inquiry began and on Friday the force said two people had been arrested in connection with her death.
Ch Supt Kate Anderson said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia's family and friends".
The officer said those who wished to leave flowers and tributes could leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.
She said she was only able to imagine "the grief and pain" Lilia's family were going through.
"This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we're doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family."
Lilia's family were being supported by specially-trained officers at this "very difficult time", she added.