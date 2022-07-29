Boston: Two arrested after death of girl, 9, in suspected stabbing
Two people have been arrested after a nine-year-old girl died in a suspected stabbing in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to Fountains Lane in Boston at about 18:20 BST on Thursday.
Speaking on Friday morning, Ch Supt Kate Anderson, from Lincolnshire Police, said the force believed it was an "isolated incident".
"We are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry and have committed a large number of resources to this investigation," she said.
"You will see more officers patrolling the area and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation."
The force said it was not in a position to name the victim, although her family were being supported by specially-trained officers at this "very difficult time".
"I can only imagine the grief and pain they are going thorough," Ch Supt Anderson said.
"This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we're doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family."
She appealed for people to refrain from speculating on social media.
