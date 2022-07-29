Boston: Two arrested after death of girl, 9, in suspected stabbing
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a nine-year-old girl died in a suspected stabbing in Lincolnshire.
Police began a murder investigation after being called to Fountains Lane in Boston at about 18:20 BST on Thursday.
Speaking on Friday morning, Ch Supt Kate Anderson, from Lincolnshire Police, said the force believed it was an "isolated incident".
She said detectives were following "extensive lines of inquiry" with a "large number" of resources.
"You will see more officers patrolling the area and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation."
The force said it was not in a position to name the victim, although her family were being supported by specially-trained officers at this "very difficult time".
Ch Supt Anderson also declined to comment on whether those arrested were adults or juveniles, and would not confirm what offence they were detained on suspicion of.
"We have a number of active lines of inquiry," the officer said.
"It would be unfair for me to speculate on potential motives."
Ch Supt Anderson said she was only able to imagine "the grief and pain" the girl's family were going through.
"This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we're doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family."
Reverend Jane Robertson, from nearby St. Botolph's Church, known as Boston Stump, said she was "devastated" by the news.
"[It] really affects everyone in the community," she said.
"One of the things we are thinking about is how every single life is precious, but the loss of a child is so difficult for anyone to comprehend."
Members of the public have been invited to light candles at the church to remember the girl.
"We cannot begin to imagine the pain the parents, the family and everyone affected by this loss is feeling at this moment," she added.
"It's hard to put into words because I'm a mother and a grandmother and I just cannot begin to imagine how that family are feeling.
"My heart goes out to them."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.