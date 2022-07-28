Girl, 9, dies after suspected stabbing in Boston town centre
A nine-year-old girl has died after a suspected stabbing in a town centre.
Lincolnshire Police said a murder investigation had begun after the incident on Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 18:20 BST.
The force said the girl died from what is believed to be a stab wound. No further information about her death has yet been released.
The girl's parents have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, it added.
