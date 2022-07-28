Grantham: More than 25 arson attacks in town in recent weeks
A police appeal has been launched after a spate of "reckless" arson attacks involving youths in a Lincolnshire town.
Lincolnshire Police said there had been more than 25 deliberate fires set in Grantham in the last seven weeks, including in bins and on grassland.
The force is urging residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
Parents and carers have also been asked to keep tabs on their children.
'Eyes and ears'
Dysart Park, a wooded area at Gleneagles, Trent Road and Wyndham Park are among the areas targeted.
"We believe these fires have been caused by groups of young people, who start a fire and then leave the area," a spokesperson for the force said.
"Reckless fire setting, particularly in dry hot weather, has the potential to spread from where it was started, and poses a serious risk to people and property."
Despite officers speaking to local children and their parents, those responsible for setting the fires were yet to be identified, the force added.
Community beat manager Karl Cinavas appealed for the public to be the force's "eyes and ears" and to report any suspicious activity.
Parents and carers also had a responsibility to know where their children were, and to educate them about "the risks and consequences of causing harm and damage in our communities," he added.
Dan Moss, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "These incidents put a strain on fire and rescue resources, can easily escalate and cause serious damage, and mean we could be delayed getting to other incidents."
