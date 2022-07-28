Spalding farm sees earliest sunflower crop in over a decade
A Lincolnshire farm has reported its earliest sunflower crop in more than a decade following July's hot weather.
Vine House Farm, near Spalding, which grows the flowers for seeds, said the crop was two weeks earlier than usual.
A provisional UK temperature record of 40.3C (104F) was set in Coningsby in Lincolnshire earlier this month.
Lucy Taylor, manager at the family firm, said: "It's a once-in-20-years sort of occasion, a fortnight early."
The recent high temperatures were more akin to the south of France than Lincolnshire, she added.
About 100 acres of land at the farm in Deeping St Nicholas are used for growing sunflowers, the equivalent of 50 football pitches, with an estimated 12 million heads used to provide seeds for bird feed.
Ms Taylor said: "The last time we'll have seen something like this I can't really remember, probably 15 years ago or something like that."
However, Ms Taylor said the dry conditions had not adversely affected the sunflowers, which have a tap root that grows deep into the soil in search of moisture.
"The warmer it is the better," she said.
Ms Taylor added that the warm and dry weather had also helped the sunflowers to germinate more quickly, protecting them from pecking pigeons.
"The pigeons like them when they're just popping up through the soil," she said.
"Because it was such lovely weather when we drilled them, they popped out of the soil really quickly and perhaps caught the pigeons unguarded, so to speak."
The "fantastic growing conditions" had led to a bumper crop, Ms Taylor said.
