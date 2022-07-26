Virtual graduates get to attend Lincoln university ceremony
Students who missed their graduation ceremonies during the pandemic have been invited by a university to attend this year's event.
Bishop Grosseteste University (BGU) in Lincoln is marking its 160th anniversary.
Graduates who had virtual ceremonies can attend the celebrations, which also sees the departure of chancellor Dame Judith Mayhew Jonas.
Five honorary degrees will also be conferred.
Recipients include violinist Tamsin Little and award-winning historian, writer, and broadcaster James Holland.
New chancellor Dr Tracy Borman will be welcomed to the university before she is officially sworn in at Lincoln Cathedral on 28 July.
The university's Vice-Chancellor, the Reverend Canon Professor Peter Neil said that this years graduation ceremony felt "extra special".
"In addition to celebrating the achievements of our graduates from the class of 2022 who have shown incredible resilience while learning throughout the pandemic, I'm delighted we are able to invite our graduates who had virtual graduations back to Lincoln for an in-person celebration in our 160th anniversary year," he said.
"The BGU family also grows a little larger in welcoming five honorary graduates who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise from their respective fields, whose stories and achievements will no doubt inspire our students here today and in the future.
The university was founded in 1862 as an Anglican teacher training college for women. It remains a centre for training educators, but has expand into other subject areas over the last few years.
It was granted university status in 2012.
