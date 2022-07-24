Lincolnshire Police appeal over A1 driver assault
- Published
Police have released an image of a driver they want to speak to over an attack on a woman.
The female driver was repeatedly cut off by a man driving a blue Ford Puma on the A1 in Long Bennington.
He eventually forced her to stop her silver Ford Focus and exchanged words with her before allegedly punching her in the face.
Lincolnshire Police said anyone who recognised the man or the vehicle in the image to contact them.
Officers said before the Puma driver stopped he had been driving in an "erratic manner".
The incident took place at about 11:30 BST on 20 June and after the attack the man drove off along the A1 towards Grantham.
He is described as being in his late-60s to early-70s, about 5ft 3in tall and of medium build.
