Lincoln: Ukraine refugee praises 'beautiful UK' for support
A Ukrainian refugee has praised the "beautiful UK" for the support she has received since coming to live in Lincolnshire.
Political journalist Hanna Dzouba, known as Anna Dzoba in Ukraine, is staying in the village of Branston.
Hanna covered the outbreak of war in her country, reporting from a bunker alongside her team.
But after a rocket landed near her home she left for the UK with her boyfriend and his family.
Ms Dzouba, 27, from Kyiv, recalled the moment her colleagues at a Ukrainian TV channel phoned her on 24 February to tell her Russia had invaded.
The team lived, slept and worked from an office in a bunker, Hanna told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said it was a "very scary situation", adding: "Maybe after the first 15 days I felt like my mind was broken, because it was very hard work without sleep, staying without my family, sometimes I didn't have the time to call them."
Ms Dzouba and her boyfriend, Dima, decided to leave the country after the rocket attack near their home.
They travelled through Romania to Bulgaria before applying for the UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme and finding hosts Helen and Richard Green in Branston.
"Great Britain is very full of care, they just try to do everything for us, they tried helping us with the English language, with all the documents," Ms Dzouba said.
"It's very beautiful, it's a beautiful country with beautiful people."
The couple are now studying English at Lincoln College alongside more than 120 other learners on courses designed for refugees from the Ukraine conflict.
