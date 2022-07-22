Fire destroys eight vehicles parked outside Lincolnshire flats
Eight vehicles have been destroyed in a fire outside a block of flats in Lincolnshire
Firefighters were called to the blaze at Edward Road, Stamford at around 02:30 BST on Friday.
Heat damage was caused to the flats as well as to windows, doors and fences of nearby buildings, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Nobody is reported to have been injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
