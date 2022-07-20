Lincolnshire appeal for more homes for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
The organisation responsible for resettling refugees in Lincolnshire has said it needs more hosts for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership said more than 750 Ukrainian people had been housed with families in the county.
It said new hosts were being sought as more visa applications for Ukrainian nationals were being approved.
Sponsors matched with a refugee receive a monthly "thank you" payment of £350.
Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council, represents Lincolnshire on the East Midlands Migration Board.
He said the generosity of hosts in Lincolnshire had been "extremely heartening".
'Circumstances change'
"We want to offer them our sincere thanks in offering their guests such a warm welcome to our county."
In addition to new people seeking a temporary home in the county, some original hosts have had personal changes meaning they are unable to continue to offer the use of their home.
The partnership said it was keen to hear from people who expressed an interest in the scheme earlier, but were not matched with a refugee, who may still be able to offer accommodation.
"We recognise that circumstances change for both hosts and guests and our Homes for Ukraine team is on hand to answer any questions from those interested in supporting the scheme," Mr Wright said.
Although councils are responsible for the support package for Ukrainian refugees, host families are expected to provide help in addition to a home.
That includes welcoming refugees to the area, helping them register with a GP and accessing public services and opening bank accounts.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.