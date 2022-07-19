Grantham: Tenants to be relocated while asbestos removed from homes
Tenants in more than 150 council-owned homes will be temporarily relocated while asbestos is removed from the properties, a local authority has said.
The Asbestos Containing Material (ACM) was found in homes on the Earlesfield estate in Grantham in 2021.
The ACM did not pose an immediate risk of harm, residents have been told.
Tenants would be housed in vacant properties during the work, South Kesteven District Council said.
The ACM was found in a total of 152 properties, the council said, adding that it had no other homes of this type on its books.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a survey of a vacant property had found it would be impossible to remove the asbestos without temporarily relocating tenants.
At the same time as removing it, replacement kitchens and bathrooms would be fitted in 143 of the homes, and electrical, heating and door upgrades would also be carried out, South Kesteven District Council said.
'Much needed work'
Residents would be temporarily rehomed on a rolling programme, officials said.
A further vacant property would become an estate office, enabling tenants to find out more about the works.
The houses were built as part of work to address housing shortages after World War Two.
Robert Reid, cabinet member for housing, said: "These properties are well over 50 years old, and the work is much needed.
"ACM has been identified in a number of them and while we are dealing with this issue, we will make the property improvements at the same time.
"I hope our tenants will be reassured by this clear commitment to improving their homes."
The council said the scheme's capital costs would be met by a £2.4m underspend from 2020-21.
Councillors would be asked to approve a further £1.3m in funding on 25 July, it added.
