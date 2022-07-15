South Kesteven councillor abused online over taxi policy change
- Published
A councillor has said she will not be "bullied" by online trolls over changes to the authority's taxi policy.
Linda Wootten said the abuse was prompted by a review of the rules around the age of vehicles.
Speaking during a council meeting she said the abuse had come from angry members of the industry.
Council leader Kelham Cooke, who said he had also been threatened online, said councillors should always be able to "speak our minds and debate".
Councillor Wootten is responsible for licensing at the authority and the review centred on whether a taxi drivers' vehicle should be aged five years or less when first registered.
It comes as the government is reviewing national best practice guidelines, which includes cutting the vehicle age from seven to five years.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Wootten told colleagues she took her role seriously and carried it out "without fear or favour".
"During this process, I have been accused of lying and falsehoods, and certain taxi media have encouraged rubbishing my name online.
"I have remained professional at all times, and I can assure you I will not be intimidated, I will not be bullied and I am not a liar."
Mr Cooke said he was "incredibly sorry" at the way she had been treated.
He added that he had received death threats and stabbing threats in the past which "you never get used to."
"We should never be intimidated and always have the confidence to speak our minds and debate," he said.
Another councillor, Mark Whittington said a lot of people in public life were subjected to "unacceptable behaviour".
"We don't come into public life to have our reputations torn to shreds - we come to serve the public."
The cabinet resolved to review its taxi policy in three months.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.