Lincoln: Two arrested after toddler falls from window

Two people were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after police attended a property on Lincoln Road

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a toddler fell from a first-floor window in Lincoln.

Officers were called to a building on Lincoln Avenue on Monday afternoon, Lincolnshire Police said.

The one-year-old girl, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to hospital and later discharged with no concerns for her health.

A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have since been released on bail.

