Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival: Organisers hail 'most successful' event
A wartime-themed festival attracted the biggest crowd in its 10-year history as it bounced back from Covid cancellations.
The Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival entertained 50,000 visitors with shows and re-enactments across the weekend.
In April organisers considered axing the event due to sensitivities over the war in Ukraine.
Andy Hunter, chair of the organising committee, said he believed there was "pent-up" demand for events.
Mr Hunter said: "This weekend has been by far the most successful event we've held in our 10-year history.
"The pent-up appetite for large events like this and the extremely good weather enticed a record number of attendees to Woodhall Spa, and they created an incredible atmosphere throughout."
He said there had been "overwhelming feedback" from visitors on social media.
This year's event was the first time the festival had been held since the start of the pandemic.
Organisers previously said they would raise funds to support Ukrainian refugees following a consultation earlier in the year.
A spokesperson said details about their charitable fundraising would be released in due course.
