Glentham: Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in crash
Published
A man in his 60s has died after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Lincolnshire.
It happened on the A631 near the village of Glentham, West Lindsey, at the junction of Cross Lane at about 14:10 BST on Sunday.
A blue Hyundai i20 car and a black Yamaha motorbike collided, Lincolnshire Police said.
The motorbike rider, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, later died, with the force appealing for witnesses.
A section of road was closed between Caenby Corner and Bishop Bridge to allow emergency services to respond to the incident and reopened late on Sunday night.
