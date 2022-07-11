Commonwealth Games baton relay 'once in a lifetime' chance says bearer
- Published
A Commonwealth Games baton bearer who took part in the country-wide relay ahead of this summer's event has said it was an "amazing opportunity".
Bailey, who has cerebral palsy, carried the baton at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln on Sunday.
Thousands of people will take it along its entire 294-day route, finishing in host city Birmingham on 28 July.
"It's sort of a once in a lifetime opportunity you have to take," 15-year-old Bailey said.
"I hope me doing it can also show others to have confidence in themselves and not to worry what other people may think of the way they walk or the way that they move around," he added.
His mother, Julie, said the family were "incredibly proud".
The baton is visiting a number of English regions during its tour, which has also seen it be carried in other Commonwealth nations.
It was welcomed in Lincoln on Sunday, and was due to visit Skegness, Boston and Grantham on Monday.
So far, it has travelled by foot, canoe and speedboat.
Janet Inman, who was one of eight people to carry it on Sunday, said she was "really pleased" to have been selected and it was a "great honour".
"I'm not carrying it very far, so I'm going to walk nice and steadily and enjoy every minute of it," she said.
Max Draper, from Nottingham, said it was "amazing".
"Seeing everyone was incredible, all the support. I didn't realise there'd be so many people out here.
"It shows how much the country cares about its sport and the Commonwealth Games."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.