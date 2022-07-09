Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay set to visit Lincolnshire
The Queen's Baton Relay is set to arrive in Lincolnshire as part of its journey around England, ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The relay began with a five-day tour of London during the Platinum Jubilee.
It is due to end at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
The relay is due to arrive in Lincoln on Sunday, before making its way to Skegness on Monday.
After a visit to the resort it will travel to Boston and then on to Grantham before leaving the county.
Highlights include a visit to the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) on the outskirts of Lincoln, and to Lincoln City's football ground, where there will be coaching sessions with local community teams.
Martin Hickerton, Chief Executive of the Lincoln City Foundation, said: "Everyone at Lincoln City is looking forward to the Queen's baton visiting us.
"As a home to both a football club and a sports-based charity, we recognise the power of the Commonwealth Games and physical activity, in inspiring people to healthier lifestyles," he added.
A celebration will also be held in the city's historic quarter on Sunday evening.
Bob Bushell, portfolio holder for remarkable place at City of Lincoln Council, said: "This is a very exciting opportunity for us to showcase the city and what we have to offer and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the evening's celebrations."
The relay will also visit Skegness, including a stop off at a high ropes attraction, before heading to Boston where it will be paraded in front of one of the town's most famous landmarks, a church known as Boston Stump.
