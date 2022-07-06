Lincolnshire MP Victoria Atkins resigns as justice minister
- Published
MP Victoria Atkins has resigned from her role as justice minister citing concerns over "integrity, decency and respect" within the government.
She joins a growing number of ministerial resignations following the row over the Chris Pincher controversy.
The Louth and Horncastle Conservative representative will continue to serve her constituents as an MP.
In a letter posted on social media, she told Boris Johnson she "can no longer pirouette around our fractured values".
The prime minister is fighting to stay in office, amid a wave of resignations from his government in protest at his leadership.
Ms Atkins said it was with "sadness and regret" that she was standing down from her position as justice minister.
She stated: "Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all.
"I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership.
Ms Atkins said now was a time when "constituents face grave cost of living pressures not experienced for decades".
She said the challenges needed "resolute focus", adding: "We cannot provide that focus at present."
Ms Atkins has been MP for Louth and Horncastle since 2015 and was appointed justice minister in 2021.
Before that she served as parliamentary under secretary of state for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability at the Home Office.
In her letter of resignation, she said it had been her "pleasure and privilege to serve as a minister" and that she was proud to have "led the landmark Domestic Abuse Act through Parliament which will help millions of victims in the coming years".
