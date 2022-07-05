Lincoln: Call to improve 'city's worst play park'
A vandalism-hit park with just a single piece of equipment could be one of the worst play spaces in a city, according to a councillor.
The park on Lincoln's Flaxley Close has a solitary item for children to play on after damaged equipment was removed.
City councillor Martin Christopher has challenged owners Taylor Wimpey to improve it or hand it to the council.
The developer said it hoped to be able to replace the equipment "in due course".
"This could be one of the worst play parks in Lincoln. Something needs to be done to make it more appealing," Mr Christopher, who represents Abbey ward, said.
"The council-run park for younger children next door has four pieces of equipment and is well-maintained. This has just one piece that older children wouldn't be interested in.
"It would be great to see some gym equipment here which teenagers could really get into.
"Unfortunately, it's more often used by dog walkers as a training area.
"I am hoping we can find a way for the council to adopt the area."
Mr Christopher said he believed it had been at least seven years since the other pieces of play equipment were removed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: "Following instances of vandalism, we made the decision to remove some damaged equipment from the play area on Flaxley Close in order to make it safe.
"Upon agreement with City of Lincoln Council, we hope to be able to replace the play equipment in due course."
