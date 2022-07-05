Lincolnshire aviation documented in stunning photographs
A keen amateur photographer has spoken about her love of aviation and what is involved in trying to capture the perfect shot.
Claire Hartley, from Lincoln, is a self-proclaimed plane enthusiast who has seen her work published in magazines and the national press.
Her shots have also been widely shared on social media.
She said she loved to photograph Lincolnshire's Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF).
Talking about the challenges involved, she said: "Some days you go home and you don't get anything at all, but sometimes you just stick it out.
"It can be pouring with rain and then an hour later you get a rainbow come out and you get a really good shot - it just makes it worthwhile," she said.
Ms Hartley said a shot of the BBMF's Lancaster over Tattershall Castle from a few years ago was probably her favourite image.
"That was one of those days when I just sat in the rain and then just for split second it came really good, just as it passed over the top of the castle," she said.
Another of her favourites is a shot of the Red Arrows flying in front of the moon.
"It's not a technically-perfect shot, and it's not very good resolution - but it's the first one for me that took off on social media," she said.
Ms Hartley she loved the history associated with the BBMF, based at RAF Coningsby.
"I get a shiver when the Lancaster takes off," she said, adding: "One day I just need to watch it and not take photos."
The photographer said she was always on the look out for new challenges and really enjoyed the opportunity to get a birds eye view of the Blades aerobatic display team in action.
